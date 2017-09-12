Palm Springs Aerial Tram to close for annual maintenance

PALM SPRINGS — The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed through the month for annual maintenance starting Monday.

Tramway officials say the tram is tentatively scheduled for a Saturday, Sept. 30 re-opening, following just under three weeks of scheduled work, which includes replacing bearings and cables, conducting mechanical and electrical testing, and repairs to the Mountain Station power line, according to Tramway vice president of maintenance Nicholas Clesceri.

“This year’s scheduled projects are in addition to our regular tramway maintenance tasks that are completed during our annual shutdown period,” Clesceri said.

The tramway, which earlier this year eclipsed 20 million riders in its 54-year history, shuts down annually in the fall for regular maintenance. Officials say the annual closure also allows for the completion of projects that cannot get underway while visitors are shuttled to and from Mt. San Jacinto State Park on a daily basis.

“The tramway runs seven-days-a-week, year-round, so — while we regret the inconvenience our annual closures causes — this time allows us to complete projects we cannot do when we are open to the public,” Tramway general manager Nancy Nichols said.