Over a dozen firefighters battle El Centro residential fire

EL CENTRO – The El Centro Police and Fire Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a residence on fire on the 800 block of Olive Avenue late Friday evening, according to a news release from the El Centro Fire Department.

The first El Centro Fire Department Engine company arrived on scene at 9:43 p.m., three minutes after the initial 911 call, and found a residence with heavy smoke coming from the attic, creating a Second Alarm incident. Requests were made for an additional engine company from Imperial County Fire Department, according to the news release.

El Centro Firefighters performed an offensive fire attack at the house on Olive Avenue, according to reports. A Battalion Chief and three Fire Engines from El Centro, along with a fire engine from Imperial County extinguished the fire. Vertical ventilation using a chainsaw was accomplished to assist the firefighters. Flames were contained primarily to the attic with light smoke damage throughout the residence, reports said.

Fire crews remained on scene battling the blaze until about midnight, said the release. Over a dozen firefighters brought the fire under control. Although the residents were home at the time of the fire, all reportedly escaped uninjured. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The Imperial Irrigation District, Southern California Gas and Electric, and the El Centro Police Department assisted throughout the incident. El Centro Fire Department investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the blaze.