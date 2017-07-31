Organic Living’s ‘kids only’ campout gives parents a night out

IMPERIAL – Sustaining Organic Living hosted a parents’ night out event Friday, offering children of all ages a “kids only” camp out where they learned about the essentials of camping. The Imperial business offers organic produce and local personal care products, as well as family resources.

The age limit for the evening session was two years and up and cost $20 for each child, but Rene Pollard, co-owner, offered a sibling discount so older kids could help keep an eye on the younger brother or sister.

“This event worked as a good way to give parents free time while drawing new and returning families to our organization, to give these children a chance to learn something they might not have know before,” said Pollard.

The evening session began at 6:00 p.m. and kids learned first hand how to pitch a tent. Everyone worked together to assemble the tent by connecting all the tent poles and creating the foundation. Once that was completed, they ran the poles through the tarp, completing the tent.

Following the lesson on pitching a tent, Pollard gave children a lesson on recognizing animal tracks and the possible dangers to look out for while on a expedition. By learning about the different types of tracks, kids learned to identify what animals had been in an area because the clues left behind.

The next activity related to the group’s summer session of Space Week as campers learned to identify different constellations.

Next, they joined in a camp circle to learn and sing different campfire songs. Although the room started out quiet, kids got used to the atmosphere, and soon the room echoed with children singing.

To close out the evening, Pollard and the children made s’mores for a brief snack before it was time for the parents to come pick everyone up.

The three-hour event gave parents the opportunity to have a night out while not worrying about the wellbeing of their children. Sustaining Organic Living will be hosting parents’ night out events once a month for returning and new families, Pollard said.

They will host one last summer session dedicated to science Aug. 7-10.