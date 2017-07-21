Ongoing I-8 Freeway repairs will cause delays

EL CENTRO — A five-mile section of Interstate 8 (I-8) will be reduced to one lane in each direction from approximately one-half mile west of State Route 111 (SR-111) to one-half mile east of Barbara Worth Drive in a phase that began Thursday at 6 a.m., according to a Caltrans press release.

According to the release, the lane reductions on this section will be in place for about a year as crews work on Segment 4 of the Interstate 8 Update Project. Construction of the final segment began in July and will cover nearly 15 miles along two sections of I-8. The first section of Segment 4 is located just west of SR-111 to just west of Anderholt Road. The second section is located one-half mile east of East Highline Canal Bridge to just west of the junction at State Route 98/I-8 separation.

Traffic will be significantly impacted during construction. Signs have been placed to alert motorists to the construction and lane reduction. Speed will be reduced in the work zone. Motorists planning to travel to Imperial County are advised to plan for delays, said the release.

The I-8 Update is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads, according to the release. Construction began in 2016 and will be completed by 2019.

Caltrans reminded motorists to slow down when driving through highway work zones. Motorists are cautioned to watch for highway workers and moving construction equipment in the project area.