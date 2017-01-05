CALEXICO — Two southbound lanes into Mexico at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry are closing due to the first phase of the modernization and expansion, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced Wednesday.

The road closure will stay in effect for the next six months from Monday, Jan. 9, at 4:00 p.m. to June 10, 12:00 p.m., which will allow GSA to complete essential work currently in progress.

The lane closure is approximately 200 feet south of the East 2nd Street and Highway 111 intersection. The two westernmost lanes of the Highway 111 at the Calexico West LPOE will close, allowing only one southbound vehicle lane.

All lanes will reopen once construction has been completed on June 10.

GSA is advising drivers to reduce speeds and alter traffic patterns through the construction area. Southbound crossing through Calexico West LPOE is open 24 hours a day, every day.

Travelers who wish to avoid potential southbound delays during peak hours associated with this roadwork can elect to use the Calexico East LPOE as an alternate route to Mexico via Highway 7. The hours of operation for southbound crossing to Mexico through the Calexico East LPOE will be from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily.

In 2015, Congress provided $98 million to begin construction on Phase I of the Calexico West LPOE, which will add new northbound and southbound inspection lanes, as well as a command center for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

President Obama’s Fiscal Year 2017 budget included $248 million to complete the second and final phase of the Calexico West LPOE, which will include additional site work, demolition of the existing port building, construction of a new pedestrian processing facility and administrative offices, among other things. However, the funding awaits the approval of the Congress.

The Calexico West expansion project is a top funding priority for the Board of Supervisors, as an expanded port will improve domestic supply chains, strengthen national security, facilitate economic growth and vastly improve the poor air quality caused by the thousands of idling vehicles at the border.

Once completed, the project will provide the port with adequate operational space, reduce the port’s carbon footprint, and provide a safer environment for not only port employees and visitors but for the entire nation, according to a press release.

The existing CWLPE was built in 1974 and is the third-busiest land port in California. The port processes about 15,000 – 20,000 northbound vehicles and 20,000 northbound pedestrians daily.