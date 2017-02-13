EL CENTRO – The Consulate of Mexico in Calexico Carlos Flores Vizcarra and El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas held a press conference at the Old Post Office Pavilion Thursday evening to announce the initiation of a series of cultural workshop courses that will become available to the public within the first six months of 2017.

“As a representative of Mexico, I am very proud of the Mexican community that comes every day across the border to work here in the Imperial Valley in order to generate growth for the economy and for society. I think that there are more pluses to the benefits we get from immigrants that come from Mexico,” shared Vizcarra.

In November 2016, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Consulate of Mexico in Imperial County and the City of El Centro to appoint the old post office location as the new site of Imperial Valley’s Casa de la Cultura (Cultural Center).

“This collaboration has a main objective to increase the population’s opportunities to have access to the perceptions and expressions from different artistic activities, and to help its development and diffusion as it refers to expositions, conferences, literary gatherings, music, theatre, and film,” said the Mexican Consulate in a press release. “Oriented in programming, promoting, and presenting artistic and cultural events and to search the approach of the different artistic groups that belong to the public, private, and independent sectors in Imperial County.”

“This is going to be a very important staple in or community and in our county,” said Cardenas. “It’s all about enrichment and education and the preservation of art culture.”

The scheduling includes a painting course Tuesdays at 4 p.m., photography workshops Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Polynesian dance classes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with children at 6 p.m. and adults at 7 p.m., guitar lessons on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and chorus workshops Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

“There can be no economic advancement within a society if there is not a cultural purpose and a cultural background,” said Vizcarra. “If we combine the talents and abilities that exist on both sides of the border, be it here or in Mexicali, I think that we are unique in that sense. We are a community that can benefit a lot from the talent that exists in the Mexicali Valley, locally, and vice versa,” he said.

Classes will begin once registration formalities have been cleared. At this point, sign-ups are still ongoing. Those with questions can contact (760) 357-3863 ext. 126 for further scheduling details and inquiries.

“We are very fortunate that our city can be in a position where we can embrace and preserve culture,” Cardenas said. “This is what our community has been asking for, and again it couldn’t have been made possible without the partnership and support of council member Efrain Silva and our Deputy City Manager Marcela Piedra. Not only does the city of El Centro benefit from this, but the entire Imperial County.”

“We would like the coming generations to say ‘these guys had the courage and the interest in promoting culture here in Imperial County,’” concluded Vizcarra.