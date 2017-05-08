Ojeda Industries opens new business in Brawley

BRAWLEY – Ojeda Industries launched the grand opening of a new hydraulic and bearing shop in Brawley’s industrial park area near the airport on a warm 98 degree Cinco de Mayo Friday morning.

Clients and community members trickled into the tarped Mexico-themed patio area of the shop garage where the scent of carne asada roasting over mesquite coals drew in the public, community members and government officials alike.

“We want to let everyone know that we are here,” said business owner Tony Ojeda. “Not everyone directly will need hydraulics and bearing maintenance, but chances are, they are probably connected with someone that may need our services in some respect, whether it’s trailer parts or tillage parts.”

Ojeda Industries also repairs and provides agricultural parts for harvest machinery such as hitch pins, sugar beet/onion equipment, and sizing chains, according to Ojeda.

“Aside from industrial and agricultural work, we also do some small home owners’ issues, such as a small bearing that one may need for a vacuum cleaner. Although our most common customer would be the farmer seeking out hydraulic repairs to pumps, motors, and triple sealed industrial bearings,” Ojeda added.

Beverages, salad, chips and salsa, and fresh fruit accommodated the 60 plus attendees of the grand opening. Speakers played country music as patrons ate lunch at tables decorated with fresh dandelion center pieces in Mason jars.

Ojeda said he decided to open the new business just this past December, and departed from the family business that he worked at for over 44 years and ran for over 10.

“I just felt that it’s time to move off on my own,” he said. “We started in January, and the business has exploded and God has been generous to me and my family.”

His wife, Patricia, son, Travis, and daughters Patricia and Victoria, all helped Dad hoist up the giant sheers and cut through the red ribbon as Katy Luna from the Brawley Chamber of Commerce counted down.

Sam Couchman, mayor of Brawley, welcomed the new business to the city, and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia’s representatives Christian Nunez and Stella Jimenez presented a certificate of recognition to Ojeda Industries at the conclusion of the event.