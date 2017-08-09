Odds and Ends hosts hand sewn monogram pillow class for local children

EL CENTRO – Despite the harsh heat, summer break is wrapping up for children leaving parents looking for final activities to enroll their children in, to squeeze in one more distraction, or advancement for their child’s development. Local craft store, Odds and Ends, furnished the need as local children and family members gathered at State Street Coffee House Tuesday afternoon for the first children’s hand sewn class in El Centro.

Odds and Ends, located in downtown El Centro, is a store that sells vintage furniture and handcrafted items that holds regular hands-on crafts classes and workshops for ages eight and up. On Tuesday’s class, all materials were provided and the registration fee was $25 per child as every participant got a $5 gift card for any food and beverages purchased at State Street Coffee House.

Josie Limon from El Centro attended the class with her 9-year-old granddaughter, Aaliyah, who loves to sew and do hands-on projects with her mother and grandmother. Limon said that small size classes are great because it gives the child a chance to interact with other kids while learning a new skill.

“My granddaughter has the freedom to do her project independently while I help her and she gets to have a full experience on an interest that she loves doing,” said Limon.

With a cozy, spirited ambience in the room, guests enjoyed drinks and pastries. Children had the opportunity to learn the basics of sewing, crafting their hand-sewn monogram pillows and tassels using fabric paints to add personalized creative touches.

“Kids can come here and make what ever is on their mind and give it a go. Whenever they go to stores, and see fabric or creative material, they’ll know how to put something together,” said instructor Terry Mercer, who is also a volunteer teacher at Odds and Ends art and crafts classes.

Mercer noted that parents or grandparents joined the class with their child to help them with coloring or stitching as well as creating their own craft pieces. Odds and Ends’ various classes, make-and-take slime class, tie dye workshop, and no sew pillows class for kids, have become a favorite activity for local families looking for a fun and calm afternoon activity.

“I’m glad that there’s young people in the community willing to do this and that they motivate others to try hands-on projects,” said Mercer.