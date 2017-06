Maria Hinojoza

February 17, 1939 – May 25, 2017

Maria was born in Culiacan Sinaloa, Mexico, on February 17, 1939. She resided in Brawley with her husband, Manuel Hinojoza. Maria passed on May 25, 2017

Visitation will be Thursday, June 8 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Apostolic Church in Brawley. Mass service will be Friday, June 9., at 9:00 a.m. at Apostolic Church with burial services to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

Maria is survived by her husband, Manuel Hinojoza.