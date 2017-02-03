Obituary: Virginia Castro

Virginia Castro

June 2, 1979 – January 31, 2017

Virginia was born on June 2, 1979 in Torrance, CA. Virginia resided in Holtville, CA with her husband Raul. Virginia passed on January 31,2017.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Raul Castro of Holtville, her daughter, Ruby Castro of Holtville, her sister, Maricela Magallanes of Imperial, her brother, Tomas Magallanes Jr. of San Diego, her father, Tomas Magallanes of Holtville, and her mother, Rosa Magallanes of Holtville.

Mass will be held for Virginia on Monday, February 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Holtville at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jose Alfredo Moreno officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Holtville from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Monday at Terrace Park in Holtville after Mass.