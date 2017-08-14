Obituary: Victor Manuel Solis Herrera Jr.

Victor Manuel Solis Herrera Jr.

March 3, 1978 to August 5, 2017

In beloved memory of our brother Victor Manuel Solis Herrera Jr. age 39, was born on March 3, 1978 in El Centro, CA. He passed away on August 5, 2017. He is now at peace with the Lord.

Victor is survived by his mother, Sylvia Solis Jones of El Centro, his sisters Valerie Jones Hale of El Centro, Amanda Jones Hale of El Centro, his brother Andrew Jones of El Centro, and his daughter, Angelina Celeste Soto of Brawley.

Visitation for Victor will be Sunday, August 20, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley from 6:00m to 9:00. Church services will be Monday, August 21, 9:00 am at Christ Community Church in El Centro followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.