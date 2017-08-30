Obituary: Susan Lorraine Graham Markley

Susan Lorraine “Suzi” Graham Markley

February 14, 1947 to August 21, 2017

Susan Lorraine Graham Markley, 70, passed away on August 21, 2017 at her home in San Diego, California.

Suzi, as she was better known to family and friends, was born on February 14, 1947 in Brawley, California to Charles “Chuck” Graham and Louise Vonderahe Graham. Suzi and her older brother, Charles “Bill” Graham attended Sacred Heart School and Mulberry Elementary in Brawley. She continued her education at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, California, and graduated from La Jolla High School in 1966.

An avid dog lover, Suzi rescued and adopted many dogs including most recently her beloved Sampson. Suzi assisted in the development of Capehart Dog Park in Pacific Beach, and she and Sampson could often be found walking along the beach or playing at Capehart. Suzi’s big smile and caring and generous nature will be remembered by her many loved ones.

Suzi is survived by her daughter, Melissa Markley of San Diego, brother and sister-in-law Charles “Bill” Graham and Dorothy Graham of Brawley, niece Charlotte Graham of Brawley, niece Jennifer (Jason) Garthoffner of Rancho Santa Margarita, nephew Charles “Charlie” Graham of Ocean Beach, great-niece and great-nephew, Catherine and Graham Garthoffner of Rancho Santa Margarita, and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Louise Graham, maternal grandparents Charles (“Charlie”) and Ida Vonderahe, and paternal grandparents Byron and Gladys Graham.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Pacific Beach-La Jolla Chapel, 4710 Cass Street, San Diego, California.