Obituary: Ronnie Lee Brooks

Ronnie Lee Brooks

October 7, 1946 – June 17, 2017

Ronnie Lee Brooks left this world to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17.

Ronnie was born on October 7, 1946 to Charles and Opal Brooks in Durant, Oklahoma. The family moved to Brawley in 1949, when Ronnie was 2 years old.

He attended schools in Brawley and enlisted in the US Army in 1964 at the age of 17. He completed basic training at Fort Ord and was then deployed to South Korea. After serving 13 months in Korea he returned to the States and spent the next year in Washington D.C. At the end of his year there, he was sent to Vietnam returning in the summer of 1967. Upon his return to the states he completed his military duty at Camp Roberts, CA. separating with an Honorable Discharge in November 1969.

After leaving the Army he lived in Lompoc, CA, where his family had relocated. In September 1970, he returned to Brawley where he attained a position of route salesman for Triple AAA Water Company. He worked for the company, which later became Sparkletts for 41 years.

On February 13, 1971 he married Marvalee James. The couple remained in Brawley raising 2 sons.

In the years following the birth of their children, Ron became involved in Brawley Little League where he coached for 20 years. He started coaching football in the earlier years of Brawley Pop Warner and later served on the board. Those years coaching were some of the happiest times for him. During that time he formed lasting friendships with both parents and young men.

After he and Marvalee retired, they traveled, taking a couple of trips with his brother, Jack and sister-in-law Evelyn. Events of those trips are truly some of the memorable times for Ron. You would have had to be there.

He loved the peace that fishing brought him and fishing the Washington shore was his greatest fishing trip of all, even though he and Jack did not catch a lot, we did have salmon for dinner one evening. His greatest joy however, was his granddaughters Emmi and Eliza, whom he loved to the moon and back. Any time spent with “the girls” was joyful.

A Chapel service will be held on Tuesday, June 27, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary at 9:00 a.m. Visitation will be Monday, June 26, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 – 9:00 p.m. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery after the service.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Charles Brooks.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marvalee, his sons, Chris and Chad, his mother, Opal, and his granddaughters, Emmi and Eliza. Ronnie is also survived by his brothers, Jack (Evelyn) Brooks of Henderson, Nevada, Greg (Lynda) Brooks of Lompoc, CA, Rick (Mai) Brooks of Jacksonville, Florida, and his nephews, Brandon (Jamie) Brooks of Henderson, Nevada, Brian (A J) Brooks of Henderson, Nevada, plus five great nieces and nephews, and his Uncle James (Louise) Boydson of Gordonville, Texas.