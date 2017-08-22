Obituary: Robert Villareal Swain

Robert Villareal Swain

December 6, 1930 to August 13, 2017

Robert Villareal Swain was born December 6, 1930 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Robert past to be with the Lord August 13, 2017.

Robert resided in Brawley with his wife, Lucy C. Swain whom he married February 28, 1989 in El Centro.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy C. Swain of Brawley, his sisters, Amanda Swain of Brawley and Cecilia S. Garcia of Hacienda Heights, his daughters, Deborah Swain Garcia of Indio, Connie Swain of Palm Desert, Rebecca Swain-Day of Bermuda Dunes and Suzanne Swain Barros of Brawley. His sons, David M. Swain of El Centro, Tommy R. Serrano of Brawley and Roberto C. Swain of Brawley.

Visitation for Robert will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday August 31 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, with rosary to commence at 7:00 p.m.

Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m., Friday September 1, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.