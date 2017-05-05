Obituary: Robert Lee Walker

Robert Lee Walker

July 7, 1954 – April 26, 2017

A Chapel service will be held for Robert Lee Walker, Thursday, May 11, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be before the service on Thursday, May 11, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will be after the service at Riverview Cemetery.

Robert Lee Walker (Bobby) was born in Brawley on July 7, 1954. He was 1 of 13 born to Eula Mae and Rayburn Walker Sr. of Calipatria, CA.

He attended old Bonita, Fremont, and graduated from Calipatria High School. He played basketball all four years.

After graduating he had numerous jobs in the Valley. He was owner and driver of his trucking business for about three years. His brother, Lee Roy was one of his drivers. He drove for Gordon Trucking Co. out of Inland Empire for many years. He was head driver for Wildcat Transportation. He’s been driving for over 35 years.

In 1982, he met and married Celes Butler, from that union they had two children, son, Fabian. and daughter, Tiffani. He and his wife Celes had 19 foster children with the Imperial County Foster Care System.

Robert was a great man. He was a truly wonderful Dad and Grandpa. He loved his children and grandchildren so very much. He loved his granddaughter, Haylen, so much.

He was a great brother always had us laughing and don’t forget he was a great cousin. He loved everyone and everyone loved him back. He had jokes. Everyone knew Robert was a Laker fan. He loved the Lakers. He couldn’t wait to get home to see them play. He looked forward to game night. But when playoffs started, if a player made a mistake, his favorite line was “He makes me sick.” He loved to cook and knew how to cook. He also liked western movies, the older the better.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Eula Mae and Rayburn Walker Sr., his brother, Ellis, and his sister, Della.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory his son, Fabian, his daughter Tiffani (Marcello), and three grandchildren, Haylen, Marcello L., Kaia, his sisters, Ellen, Virginia, Joyce and Carolyn and his brothers, Rayburn Jr., Clarence, Ralph, Lee Roy, Donald, and Dennis. He also leaves behind his friend, Teena Heron, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and all of his family and friends.