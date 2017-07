Rick L. Graham

August 4, 1958 to July 15, 2017

Rick was born in Calexico. He resided in Imperial, with his wife Ronna Graham.

He is survived by his wife Ronna Graham, sons, Gabe and Brian Graham, sister, Pam Cooke, three grandchildren, father Benjamin Graham, and mother Betty Crow, all of Imperial.

A memorial service for Rick will be held at Frye Chapel and Mortuary at 9:00 a.m. Saturday July 29, 2017, with Shirley Bonillas officiating.