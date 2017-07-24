Obituary: Raul M. Cocova

Raul M. Cocova

July 24, 1924 to July 19, 2017

Raul was born in Santa Clara and resided in Westmorland with his wife. He married Lupe Penunuri on June 05, 1964 in the city of El Centro.

He is survived by his wife, Lupe P. Cocova of Westmorland, son Arnold Cocova of Westmorland, daughters Josie P. and Lorena Cocova of Brawley, sisters, Sally Moreno of Westmorland, Angie Redondo of Westmorland, Brother Joe Cocova of Westmorland and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 6:00 to 9;00 p.m at Frye Chapel and Mortuary with rosary commencing at 7:00 p.m.

Mass services will be Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Westmorland with Father Ed Horning officiating, at 10:00 a.m., and burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.