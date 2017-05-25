Obituary: Ralph C. Garcia

Ralph C. Garcia

June 2, 1947 to May 17, 2017

Ralph C. Garcia was born on June 2, 1947 in Brawley, where he also resided. He married Bernice Garcia. Ralph was a self-employed truck driver for many years.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Albert V. Garcia and his brother, Jesse C. Garcia.

He is survived by his wife Berenice Garcia, sons Ralph, Danny, Martin, Phillip, and daughter Juanita, his mother Aurelia Garcia, his sister Eleanor Castaneda, his brothers, Mike and Ruben, and twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, May 29, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to commence at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be Tuesday, May 30, at 9:00 a.m. Father Manuel Gutierrez will officiate at St. Margaret Mary Church, with burial services following mass at Riverview Cemetery.