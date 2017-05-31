Obituary: Queen Esther Williams

Queen Esther Williams

January 22, 1931 to May 21, 2017

Queen Esther (Hardy) Williams was born January 22, 1931, in Frederick, Oklahoma to the union of Thomas and Rosetta Hardy. Her first marriage was to Ben Batson on July 9, 1949; which followed by a second marriage to Willie B. Williams of San Diego, Ca. No children were born of these two unions.

Most of her formative years were spent in Calipatria, Ca. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age, and was united with the First Baptist Church of Calipatria. The Rev. T. C. Wynn was the minister. She was an active member until she established residence in San Diego in August of 1959.

Queen Esther was valedictorian of her class and graduated from the Calipatria Union High School on June 3, 1948; after which she attended Thrones’ Business College in Pomona, Ca.

In 1960 she began her career with the Federal Government; from which she retired after 30 years of service on January 31, 1991. Queen Esther Williams departed this life on May 21, 2017, in San Diego, CA.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving mother, Rosetta Heath; niece, Robin Phelps, great niece, Joenell Phelps, great nephew, Joerell Phelps and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sat. June 3 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Service to commence at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Hurtado officiating. Burial services to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.