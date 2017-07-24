Obituary: Pedro Noriega

Pedro Noriega

February 21, 2017 to April 01, 2017

Pedro Noriega passed away April 1, 2017 at the age of 93. He was born on February 21, 1924 in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico and immigrated to Brawley in 1953.

He resided in Las Vegas, Nevada with his wife Celia Castaneda, whom he married in 1946.

He is survived by, daughter Terry, son Ron, two grandchildren Veronica and Pete and great grandson Frank.

He is preceded in death by his wife Celia Castaneda.

Graveside service will be 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Riverview Cemetery next to his wife.