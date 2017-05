Pasqual G. Carpio

January 22, 1954 to May 16, 2017

Pasqual was born and lived in Brawley.

He is survived by daughter, Cynthia Carpio, siblings, Manuel Carpio, Genaro Carpio, Domingo Carpio, Maria Reyes.

Memorial service will be Friday May 26 11:00 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, with rosary to commence at 10:00 a.m.