Obituary: Omer Leslie Stiff Sr.

Omer Leslie Stiff Sr.

December 18, 1936 to June 21, 2017

Omer was born in Horatio, Arkansas, and resided in Chula Vista Ca. Omer worked 45 years as a welder. He also served many years on the Brawley Elementary School Board.

He is survived by his twin brother, Homer (Wanda) Stiff, sister LaVelle (Leon) Lesicka, sister-in-law Alma Stiff, brother-in-law Nobel Butler, sons Omer Stiff Jr., Anthony (Lovette) Stiff, Ronnie (Glenda) Severt, daughters Pat (Rickie) Wise, Belinda (Jimmy) Harris, Debbie (Bob) Layton, Jeanie (Alex) Araujo, Sharrel Severt, nineteen grandchildren, thirty one great-grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren with one more due in August, and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Clyde and May Stiff, brother Lonnie Stiff, sisters Clydean Green and EraBelle Butler, son Robert Severt and nephew Jimmy Stiff.

Graveside Service will be at Riverview Cemetery Saturday July 1, at 8:00 a.m. with Jeff Green officiating and burial to follow.