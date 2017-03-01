Obituary: Mary Anna Gibson

Mary Anna Gibson

January 28, 1939 – February 24, 2017

Mary Anna Gibson, 78, a long-time resident of Brawley, passed away in El Centro at Casa Elite on February 24, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Mary was born to Virginia Wright and Charles Powell. She grew up and attended school in Kentucky, and moved to Brawley in 1958.

Mary is survived by her brothers, Jim (Karon) Davis, Duane (Leslie) Davis; sister Susan (Don) Frye; daughters Debra (Danny) Copeland, Wanda (Sam) Couchman, Marjie (Jim) McLaughlin, and Janice (Steve) Gibson-Simpson; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 11th, at 9:00am at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA. Graveside service will follow at 10:30am at Riverview Cemetery.