Martha Rodriguez-Neri

May 09, 1965 to September 14, 2017

Martha was born on May 09, 1965 in the city of Brawley. She past to be with the lord on September 14, 2017. Martha lived in Brawley with her husband Raymond A. Neri.

Martha is survived by her husband Raymond A. Neri and her son, Richard Rodriguez.

Visitation for Martha will be Thursday, Sep. 28 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Graveside service will be Friday, Sep. 29, 9:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery.