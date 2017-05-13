Obituary: Martha C. Nuno

Martha C. Nuno

July 8, 1930 to May 3, 2017

Martha was born on July 18, 1930, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Maria Lomeli and Francisco Covarrubias. She attended an all-girls school with her 3 sisters, Margarita, Mercedes, and Carmela, in El Faro Viejo, Cabo San Lucas, where she went on to graduate.

Fifty-two years ago she immigrated from Mexico to her favorite little town in Southern California, Brawley, eventually becoming a United States citizen.

Although life brought her to Brawley, she shared fond memories of living in Cabo San Lucas, fearlessly swimming in the ocean or rowing out to an island with her sisters to gather dates off the palm trees. She assured her family that she lived a long life because of the fact that she swam in the ocean as an adolescent. Filled with pride, she explained that daily drops of ocean water in her nostrils allowed her to live a long and healthy life.

Martha’s family believed she should have purchased stock in the Mars company since she ate, at minimum, one Milky Way a day for as long as her family could remember. She credited Milky Way for her superb energy and sharp abilities. She’d often boast that she had more energy than that of her children and grandchildren. Martha’s energy allowed her to travel both internationally and domestically and she was always eager to know, “A donde apunta el guarache?”

Martha’s loved ones knew that no matter where Martha went she was certain to be impeccably dressed and wearing only her finest jewelry.

Above all, Martha’s biggest pride was knowing that through her, a legacy of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will remain. Loved ones will miss her tremendously, but will carry the memory of her in their hearts until the time comes when they meet again.

She was preceded in death by husband, Federico Nuno; granddaughter, Valeria Ruvalcaba-Carrillo; sister, Mercedes Covarrubias; brothers, Manuel Cesena and Roberto Covarrubias; daughter in-law, Maria Ruvalcaba; and nephew/son Juan Bell.

Martha is survived by her children, Eliza Ruvalcaba, Roberto Ruvalcaba, Kirina (Salvador) Ruvalcaba, Maria (Santos) Ruvalcaba-Carrillo, Maria (George) Sanchez, Norma (Albert) Contreras, Juana (Juan) Diaz, Luis (Shino) Nuno, Linda Nuno and numerous grandchildren and great-children.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., with rosary to commence at 7:00 p.m at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley.

Mass will be Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating with burial service following mass at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.