Obituary: Maria Luisa Lara

Maria Luisa Lara

August 28, 1921 to August 8, 2017

Maria Luisa Lara was born on August 28, in Sinaloa, Mexico in the year 1921. Maria past to be with the Lord on August 8, 2017 at the age of 95.

Maria is survived by her sons, Armando Astorga and Alfredo Astorga, daughters, Rosario Lara, Sandra Valenzuela, Rosa Morales and Maria Astorga, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren, and her great-great grandchildren.

Visitation for Maria will be Thursday, August 8, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., and chapel services, officiated by Pastor Francisco Morales will be Friday August 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with burial service to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.