Obituary: Maria J. Madrigal

Maria J. Madriga

August 8, 1930 – July 11, 2017

Maria J. Madrigal of Brawley, passed away on July 11, 2017, at UCSD Medical Center in La Jolla, CA from heart complications.

Maria was born in Ottowa, Illinois, but at the age of approximately one- two years, her parents Valeria and Victor moved back to their homeland of Michoacan, Mexico. There, she married Toribio Madrigal in 1955. Her four children, Elia, Yolanda, Reyes and Romelia were all born in Mexico. In 1970, the family moved back to the U.S. Both Maria and Toribio worked hard to provide for their young children by working in the Imperial Valley agricultural fields. Maria was married to Toribio for forty-two years until his death in 1998. She lived at her present home for 35 years.

Maria enjoyed simple things such as making and sharing her wonderful cooking with family members, friends, and neighbors. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered at her home year after year to celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving. Maria enjoyed feeding the neighborhood birds and cats, and watering her yards, which she kept green year round. She had a special love for her grandchildren, Edith and Isabel, and her six great-grandchildren, Mario, Pablo, Joaquin, Princessa Tori, Conrad, and Tony. She always worried whether her sons-in-law, Gerald Bryant ate well, and if Alfredo and Edgar were taking care of themselves. She worried about everyone’s well-being, including her sisters, Josefina, Maria Luisa, and Lupe, whom she talked to on the phone for hours on a weekly basis.

Maria was a strong minded, intelligent, devoted mother and a loving and caring grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all, but the wonderful celebrations in her house experienced year after year by so many, including Orlando and Frances, will never be forgotten.

Services will take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Frye Chapel, Brawley, CA, and mass will be held July 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Saint Margaret Catholic Church in Brawley, followed by the burial in Riverview Cemetery.