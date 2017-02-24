Obituary: Maria Elena Mendibles

Maria Elena Mendibles

November 13, 1931- February 17, 2017

Maria Elena Duarte Mendibles peacefully passed from this life to her eternal life on Friday, February 17, 2017. She was born in Brawley, California on November 13, 1931 to Elena and Feliciano Duarte.

She married Manuel A. Mendibles on November 15, 1953. She was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Brawley. She loved the Lord. Her family remembers her as a “champion” tomato packer during tomato season. She loved arts and crafts, quilting, gardening and cooking. Often, while she would be cooking for her family, she would whistle. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with her whole heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Feliciano and Elena Perez Duarte; daughter, Mary Helen Mendibles and husband, Manuel A. Mendibles.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa Mendibles; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers; sisters; nephews and nieces.

Mass will be held Tuesday, February 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. Visitation will be Monday, February 27 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6-9:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Tuesday, February 28 at Riverview Cemetery after mass.