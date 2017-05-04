Obituary: Margarita D. Trujillo

Margarita D. Trujillo

October 13, 1935 – May 2, 2017

Margarita D. Trujillo was born on October 13, 1935 in Mexico City, Mexico. She married James Frank Trujillo on June 4, 1961 in Mexico City.

Margarita resided in Brawley.

She is survived by her husband, James Frank Trujillo and their children, Frank Trujillo, Liliana Hanson, Harlinda tan and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 9, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 – 9:00 p.m.

Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at St. Margaret Mary Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Ed Horning officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery after Mass.