Obituary: Lydia P. Rubio

Lydia P. Rubio

November 10, 1920 – August 4, 2017

Lydia Pizano Rubio was born on November 10, in Douglas, Arizona in the year 1920. Lydia passed to be with the Lord on August 4, 2017 at the age of 96. Lydia was a proud employee of Pioneer Memorial Hospital in the housekeeping department for 30 years. Lydia was also a member of the Victory Outreach Church in Brawley.

Lydia was preceded in death by her mother, Matilda Ramirez, her daughter, Esther Juliet Romero, and her grandson, Enrique Rodriguez.

Lydia is survived by her son, Efrain (Pelon) Rubio; her daughters, Josephine (Fina) Reyes and Betty Romero Echeverria; her 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, and her 5 great-great-grandchildren.

A church service will be held for Lydia on Thursday, August 10, at Victory Outreach Church in Brawley 9:00 a.m. followed by a burial service at Riverview Cemetery after the service.