Obituary: Leonor B. Becerra

Leonor B. Becerra

April 11, 1941 to August 10, 2017

Leonor was born April 11, 1941 in Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico. Elvira married Arcadio Becerra, December 12, 1957, whom she resided with in Calipatria, CA.

Leonor is survived by her husband, Arcadio Becerra, her children, Gregorio, Jose, Javier, Maria, Eva, Martin, Juan, Anna, and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation service for Leonor will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Calipatria from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16. Mass services will be Thursday, August 17, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with burial service to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.