Obituary: Leola T. Lunceford

Leola T. Lunceford

July 12, 1943 to May 26, 2017

Leola T. Lunceford was born July 12, 1943 in Brawley, California to Delburt Orsen Lunceford and Thelma Elizabeth Burningham. She attended Myron D. Witter, Barbara Worth schools and graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1961. She then went to BYU in Provo, and graduated from LDS Business College in 1965.

She worked at the El Centro Pac Bell Office in 1963 before finishing Business College and then went on to work in the general accounting of IID from 1965-2004. Leola loved her teaching callings to the youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved reading, spending time with her great nephews and nieces, she loved yellow roses. She was also a fan of Jeopardy, gymnastics and ice skating. She loved life, family and her Heavenly Father.

Preceded in death by her parents, Delburt Orsen Lunceford and Thelma Elizabeth Burningham, brother, Delbert Orsen Lunceford Jr.

She is survived by brothers, John Hyrum Lunceford (Carolyn) in Terre Haute, IN., James Paul Lunceford in Brawley, sister, Judy Leah Lunceford Peck (Gordon) in Brawley and thirteen nephews and two nieces: Terry, Michael, Steven, Brett, Shane, John, David, Daniel, Jacob, Barbara, Benjamin, Courtney, Christopher, Brian, Russell, numerous great nephews and nieces.

Service and visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints starting 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Keith Smith Jr. officiating, June 10 in Brawley with burial service to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.