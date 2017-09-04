Obituary: Kathryn Baretta Wood

Kathryn Baretta Wood

October 14, 1935 – August 26, 2017

Kathryn Baretta Wood, 81 of Brawley, CA, daughter of John and Lillian Baretta, passed away on Aug. 26, 2017.

She Married Raymond Snelling in 1957; it was a double wedding with her sister Evalyn Currier. Raymond died in 1961, she then married Otis Wood Jr. in 1963, and he died in 1999.

She was known as the “milk lady” at Sacred Heart, where she volunteered for almost a decade.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Donald Lambe, 4 siblings, 3 children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Brenda, Sister Barbara and Brother Larry.

The Catholic vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Sept. 12, and the service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 13, both at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. There will be a private burial following the service, with the reception at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley at noon. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend both the services and reception.