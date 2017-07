Judith Martinez Villasenor

November 22, 1944 to July 7, 2017

Judith M. Villasenor was born in Colima, Mexico, on November 22, 1944. Judith resided in El Centro and passed on July 7, 2017.

Visitation and chapel service will be held Wednesday, July 15, at the Calvary Chapel in El Centro, at 9:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Godsey officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Annie, her son, Mark, and one grandson.