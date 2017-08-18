Obituary: Juan Ibarra Morellon

Juan Ibarra Morellon

January 27, 1928 to August 12, 2017

Juan Ibarra Morellon was born January 27, 1928 in the city of San Diego. He left to be with the lord August 12, 2017.

Juan lived in El Centro with Jesus Morellon whom he married in Mexicali, Mx., in 1971.

He is survived by his daughter’s, Evelia Morellon-Granados, Celia Vargas, his son’s, Lauro Ruiz, and Manuel Del Rio.

Visitation for Juan will be 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Church service, officiated by Pastor Ramon Arroyo will be 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 25 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with burial services to follow at Riverview Cemetery.