Obituary: Juan David Gonzalez

Juan David Gonzalez

December 9, 1969 to May 9, 2017

Juan David Gonzalez was born in Mexico and lived in the city of El Cajon Ca.

Juan is survived by daughters, Stephanie Gonzalez, Valerie Gonzalez, son Daniel Perez, siblings Micaela Starkey, Leticia Castillo, Reymundo Gonzalez, Esteban Gonzalez, Alfredo Gonzalez, Lupe Chavez, Carmen Munoz, Socorro Gonzalez, Efrain Gonzalez.

Visitation will be May 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be May 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary with burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery.