Obituary: Joseph “Joe” Nunemacher

Joseph “Joe” Nunemacher

May 20, 1979 to April 20, 2017

Joseph was born in Flagstaff AZ on May 20, 1979 and resided in El Centro CA.

His smile was infectious. Joseph, known by most as “Joe” was the owner of Joe’s Powerhouse located in El Centro. You could not sneak past the entrance without receiving his trademark smile. He loved his business, but more important to him, he loved people. Joe made it his mission in life to acknowledge every person, including strangers, and make sure they knew their value, and of course, offer a smile. He was the best son, brother, grandson, nephew, fiance and friend, and he gave the best of hugs. He will truly be missed by all.



Joseph is preceded in death by his grandfather, Galdino Cruz and grandmother, Carolina Cruz. Joseph is survived by his parents, Charles and Maria Elena of Westmorland, sister, Caroline Nunemacher-Silva , brothers, Chuck and Jarrett of Lake Havasu, AZ, Robert of Greenwich, CT & Jason of Glendale, AZ

Visitation will be Fri. May 12, 2017 from 6-9 pm at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley.

Funeral Service will be Saturday May 13, 2017 at 10;00 a.m. at Christ Community Church in El Centro, CA with Pastor Walter Colace officiating and burial to follow at Riverview Cementery.