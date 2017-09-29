Obituary: Johnny P. Singh

Johnny P. Singh

August 30, 1930 to September 24, 2017

Johnny Singh passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 24th. Johnny was born on August 30, 1930 in Brawley to Sylveria and Phoman Singh. He was raised in Brawley and graduated from Holtville High School, where he was a standout track & field athlete.

Early in life he worked with his father on the family farm. After a short stint as the dock foreman for Southern California Freight Lines, Johnny transitioned back to farming where he would grow cotton, wheat, alfalfa, bermuda grass, sugar beets, and numerous vegetable crops. His passion and love for farming endured for over fifty years. Later in life he found new interest in commercial real estate. His inherent knowledge of agricultural land propelled him to become a reliable resource for interested parties.

One of the greatest occurrences in his life was meeting and eventually marrying his bride, Gloria Saikhon on April 19, 1952. They loved and cherished each other for over 65 years. They thoughtfully raised three children, Gerald (Cathy), Joleen Singh Struve, and Bruce (Kari). Johnny and Gloria would later be blessed with five grandchildren Kylee (Nick), Bruce John (Courtney), Hunter, Katherine, and Philip. Johnny is also survived by his siblings Ray Singh, Mary Ann Baker, Rose McKenzie, and Nellie Guerrero.

Johnny was a member of Del Rio Country Club and the Brawley Quarterback Club (serving as President of both organizations), along with the Brawley Stockmen’s Club, Elks Club, Rotary Club, and a board member of the California Sugar Beet Growers.

A celebration of Johnny’s life will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 11:30, at All Hallows Catholic Church, 6602 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, La Jolla.

In lieu of flowers a blood drive in Johnny’s honor benefiting Rady’s Children Hospital will be held on October 23 & 24 at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.