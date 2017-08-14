Obituary: John Rose

John Rose

Juanuary 12, 1953 – August 7, 2017

John David Rose was born on January 12, 1953 and passed away on August 7, 2017.

John grew up in Brawley, CA. His mother, Mary Rose was a high school teacher at Brawley Union High School. John graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1971, and Imperial Valley College in 1974.

After college, John moved to Orange County, CA. He and his wife Helen Rose, later moved to Moreno Valley, CA where they have called home for over 20 years.

John was a truck driver. He drove for Ralphs for many years, and he was very proud to be part of the Teamsters Union.

John was and Helen were married for 30 years. John was very proud of his 3 children, Angela Rose, Steven Rose, and John Lozano. John was also overjoyed to be a grandfather to Stevie Rose and Sebastian Rose.

John Rose was a caring son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will lovingly be remembered by many.

Viewing and service for John will be held on Monday, August 14 at 11:00am at East Hills Community Church in Riverside. Chapel and Internment services will be Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30am at Loma Vista Memorial Park in Fullerton