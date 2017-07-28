Obituary: John H. Guillen

John H. Guillen

June 10, 1951 to June 24, 2017

John was born and raised in Brawley. He married Mary Guillen on June 28, 1974 in the city of El Centro.

He became a Vietnam Vet at the age of 17. When he returned he worked for his father, Araujo and Guillen farm labor for over 20 years. He and his wife resided in brawley.

John is survived by his sons John 111, Paul and Michael Guillen, mother Antonia Guillen, sisters Gloria Espinoza and Margie Paul, grandsons John Ethan Guillen, Gavin Guillen, Nathan Lancaster and step-son Raymond Lancaster.

He is preceded in death by sister Theresa Guillen, father John Guillen, brother Robert Guillen and his lovely wife Mary Guillen.

Mass and rosary services will be held at Sacret Heart Church August 4 at 10:00 a.m.