Obituary: Jesus Campos Jr.

Jesus Campos Jr.

October 4, 1985 – May 27, 2017

Jesus Campos Jr. was born on October 4, 1985, in Oceanside, CA, to Martha P. Lopez and Jesus Campos. He resided in Calipatria, CA. Jesus passed on May 27, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, June 23, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 -9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass will be held on Saturday, June 24, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Niland at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery after Mass.

Survivors include Jesus’ long-time companion and fiancé, Sonya Hurtado, his children, Pearl and Brandon Campos, his parents, Martha P. Lopez and Jesus Campos, and his siblings, Yadira Campos Quiroz (Alexis), Melissa Campos, Yasmin Campos, Nicanor Verdugo Jr., and Ruth Verdugo, plus numerous nieces and nephews.