Obituary: Jason Earl McCoy

Jason Earl McCoy, 42, of Seeley, CA passed away on May 21, 2017.

Jason was born in Torrington, WY on June 15, 1974. He graduated from Hereford High School in Hereford, TX in 1992. He continued his education at Amarillo Technical College in Amarillo, TX.

Jason was married to Tyler Newton McCoy on February 18, 2012; they recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary.

Jason worked at Spreckels Sugar Factory in Brawley, CA for 19 years. Jason worked his way up through the factory ranks from an electrical and mechanical worker, to a maintenance supervisor, then Assistant Maintenance Manager. He enjoyed the cowboy way of life. He loved his horses, cattle, dogs, and chickens. He was a champion team roper. Jason could always make anyone laugh, with his keen sense of wit and humor.

Jason is survived by wife, Tyler McCoy; son, Stetson McCoy; daughter, Samantha McCoy; granddaughters Destiny and Neveah; parents Fred and Wahnita McCoy of Vernon, TX; brother Shain and his wife Sherry McCoy of Vernon, TX; and brother Justin and his wife Becky McCoy of Casper, WY; and four nieces and nephews. Jason is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A prayer service will be held at Seeley Community Church, 1774 Rio Vista Street in Seeley, CA, on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at 11:00 am with Pastor Patrick Harris officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Moose Lodge, 2310 Myrtle Road in Imperial, CA, at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at a later time in Hawk Springs, WY.

The family of Jason McCoy wishes to thank Spreckels Sugar, Moose Lodge, Barbara Worth Brigadettes, and all the family and friends who have assisted during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to American Quarter Horse Foundation (AQHA) in Memory of Jason McCoy Scholarship. Mailing address: AQHA Foundation, PO Box 32111, Amarillo, TX 79120. Include “In Memory of Jason McCoy Scholarship” on the check. Or online: https://www.aqha.com/jasonmccoy