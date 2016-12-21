Jesse “J.T.” Bowsell

November 7, 1923 – December 14, 2016

J.T. Boswell was born and raised on the Boswell family farm in the Owl Hollow community in Tennessee. He died, at his Holtville home, of natural causes on December 14, 2016.

After returning home from his service in the Army during World War II, he married Jerry Macon on July 13, 1945. They moved to the Holtville area in 1948. They raised their three children, Johnny, Joyce and Rhonda in Holtville and also partly on the farm in Tennessee.

J.T. was a master carpenter and woodworker. His reputation spread quickly and many people would wait 2 or 3 years for him to build or remodel their homes. In 1973, he went to work for the Holtville School District. He retired as their maintenance supervisor in 1988. J.T. was an avid fisherman and hunter but his family was always a priority! He was honored as the Grand Marshall in the 2002 Holtville Carrot Parade because of his donation of time and materials to community projects.

J.T. is survived by his daughters, Joyce (Danny) of El Centro and Rhonda (Randy) of San Diego, 5 beloved grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was greatly loved by many nieces and nephews in California, Tennessee and Michigan.

Graveside services will be held on December 27, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.