Obituary: Howard C. Smithers

Howard C. Smithers

June 1, 1936 to July 14, 2017

Howard C. Smithers, 81, of El Centro California, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2017, after a long hard battle with Parkinson’s disease. Some knew him as Teacher, Counselor, Salesman, and Auctioneer. However, most knew him as Cattleman of California Livestock Commission Company. We knew him as Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather (Papa) and Great Grandfather.

Howard is survived by his wife Mildred of 61 years and their two children, Amanda Brooke and her husband Vince, and Robert Smithers and his wife Virginia; his 4 grandchildren Lacie and her husband Adam, Josh and his wife Cassidy, Madeline, and Sam; his great grandchildren Autumn, Lucas, Cameron, Tyler, and Morgan; his brother John, and his sisters GeorgeAnn and Janell; his 3 nieces Aliza, Abigail and Allyn; and the rest of his family and friends.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents, George and Geneva Smithers and his grandson Brandon Brooke.

A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Community Church at 590 W. Orange, El Centro, CA, on Monday July 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope for Haiti, through Christ Community Church.