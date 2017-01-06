Obituary: Hector Agundez Galarte

Hector Agundez Galarte

May 17, 1937 – January 3, 2017

Hector Agundez Galarte was born in Brawley, CA on May 17, 1937. Hector married Yolanda M. Galarte in Brawley on April 25, 1964. They resided in Brawley where they raised their three children. Hector passed on January 3, 2017.

Hector is survived by his wife, Yolanda Galarte of Brawley; his son, Jerry Galarte of Brawley; his daughter, Veronica Halcon of Brawley; and his son, Francisco Galarte of Tucson, AZ.

Mass will be held for Hector on Saturday, January 14 at St. Margaret Mary Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 13 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 – 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be on Saturday, January 14, at Riverview Cemetery after Mass.