Obituary: Guadalupe Chacon Gonzales

Guadalupe Chacon Gonzales

December 17, 1920 – January 10, 2017

Guadalupe Chacon Gonzales was born on December 17, 1920 in Brawley, CA. Guadalupe married Victor Perez Gonzales in April of 1946 in Yuma, AZ. They lived in Brawley. Guadalupe passed on January 10, 2017.

Guadalupe is survived by her son, Johnny Gonzales of Brawley, her daughters, Rita Marie Cross of Las Vegas, Armida Gonzales of Brawley, her brother, Jose Chacon of San Diego, and seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mass will be Friday, January 20 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6- 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday, January 20, at Riverview Cemetery after Mass.