Obituary: Gilbert Cuen

Gilbert Cuen

May 20, 1930 to July 20, 2017

Gilbert (Beto) Cuen was born and raised in Brawley on May 20, 1930. He went to school in Brawley later moving to Covina, California. He worked for Greyhound until he retired. He came to Brawley as often as he could to visit his family and friends.

He is survived by sons Gil (Natalie) Cuen of Glendora, Albert (Nancy) Cuen of La Verne, sons Robert Cuen of Los Angeles, Bert (Amelia) Cuen of Merced, daughter Sally Cuen of Covina, sisters Olga (Ben) Marquez of Westmorland, Vicky (Romaldo) Marquez of Westmorland, Margaret (Salvador) Campos of El Centro, ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents Genaro and Petra Cuen, wife Celia Cuen and sisters Mary Marquez and Rachel Cruz.

Chapel service will be Saturday August 5, at 10:00 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary, followed by burial at Riverview Cemetery.