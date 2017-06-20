Obituary: Francisco Francos

Francisco Francos

July 15, 1941 to June 9, 2017

Francisco was born in Spain. He was in the Spanish army and that took him all over the world. He came to the United States in 1971. A few years later he made his way to the Imperial Valley. He was married for 41 years. He devoted his life to livestock and agriculture until he retired. He was a huge soccer fan (real madria). His hobbies were watching westerns, story telling and brisk walks in the park.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Victoria Francos

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Francos of Westmorland, hhildren, Theresa (Candy) Francos Los Angeles, Emmanuel Francos of Rohnert Park, Nadia Sanchez of Brwley, grandchildren, Alexis and Raymundo Castro, grand dogs, Luggage and Lex Francos.

Visitation will be Sunday June 25 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Rosary will commence promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Mass services will be officiated by Father Manuel Gutierrez on Monday June 26 at St. Margaret Mary Church at 10:00 a.m. with burial services to follow at Riverview Cemetery.