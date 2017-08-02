Obituary: Fermin Alfredo Reyes

Fermin Alfredo Reyes

July 10, 1950 – July 28, 2017

Fermin Alfredo Reyes was born on July 10, 1950 in Brawley, CA, where he resided. He married Angie Reyes. Fermin worked for Claypool Distributor as a warehouse man. After that he was self-employed as a mechanic. Fermin passed on July 28, 2017.

Fermin is preceded in death by his wife, Angie; his parents, Alfredo and Rosa Reyes; a brother, Marcos Reyes; and his sister, Geraldina Berlangas.

Surviving Fermin are his daughters, Cindy Reyes and Lori Reyes; his sisters, Sarah Serna, Rosemarie Rieborn, Maggie Cruz, and Teresa Meza; brothers, William Reyes, Guelfrido Reyes, and Felipe Reyes; and numerous grandchildren.

A Mass will be held for Fermin Wednesday, August 9 at St. Margaret Mary Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Ed Horning officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 8 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6-9:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery after the Mass.