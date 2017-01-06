Evonne Brownell

March 21, 1930 – December 30, 2016

Our beloved mother, Evonne Brownell, went to be with our father, Harold Brownell, and her Savior Jesus for a heavenly reunion on Friday, December 30, 2016.

She was born in Brawley and lived in Brawley and Calipatria farm land until 2003 when she and Harold moved to San Diego.

She is survived by her brother, Dick White and family; three children Kathy Brownell, Deb Oberlin, and Ron Brownell and their families; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and her two puppy dogs, Charlie and Oscar.

To paraphrase her favorite scriptures: His work is complete in her and she goes to the place He has prepared for her.

Mom, Be at peace and in comfort.